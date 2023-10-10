Kenya’s deployment of police officers to Haiti has been temporarily blocked by the court.

The Kenyan judge, Enock Mwita upheld the request made by an opposition politician for an interim injunction.

The opposition politician Ekuru Aukot argued that the deployment of police officers to Haiti was unconstitutional as it was not backed by any law or treaty.

Last week, the UN Security Council approved a Kenyan-led multinational security force with the African country promising 1,000 police officers.

The UN said the international mission has been approved for an initial period of a year with a review after nine months. It will be led by Kenya, and several of Haiti’s Caribbean neighbours including Antigua and Barbuda, Jamaica, the Bahamas and Belize, have also pledged their support.