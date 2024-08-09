Kenyan police used tear gas to disperse small groups of anti-government protesters demanding better governance as President William Ruto’s new cabinet was sworn in. Businesses and public transport were disrupted due to police roadblocks aimed at preventing access to the central business district.

The protests, which began as anti-tax demonstrations, now call for Ruto’s resignation and have led him to withdraw additional taxes and dissolve his previous cabinet.

Ruto’s new cabinet includes senior opposition officials in key positions, such as finance and energy, but critics argue it perpetuates political elitism.

The protests, which began in June, have seen over 50 deaths, and the resignation of former police chief Japhet Koome has not satisfied demands for justice.

Ruto, who campaigned on improving conditions for Kenya’s poor, faces challenges balancing these demands with international debt obligations.