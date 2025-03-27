Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime performance received 125 complaints to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), with many viewers objecting to the content of his song Not Like Us.

The track, widely interpreted as a diss toward fellow rapper Drake, sparked controversy due to its lyrics and perceived messaging. Some complaints labeled the performance as inappropriate for a family-friendly event, while others criticized the NFL for allowing it to air.

Despite the backlash, Lamar’s show was a major success in terms of viewership, drawing an average of 133.5 million viewers, making it one of the most-watched halftime performances in history.

The performance also featured appearances by notable figures, including tennis legend Serena Williams, adding to its cultural significance. While some praised Lamar for delivering a powerful and energetic set, the FCC complaints highlight the ongoing debate over what is deemed acceptable for live television broadcasts.