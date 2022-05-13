Brace yourselves, music fans.

It’s been a long and tumultuous five years since Kendrick Lamar released “DAMN,” the chart-topping, critically-acclaimed album that earned him a Grammy for Best Rap Album and a Pulitzer Prize — the first non-jazz or classical work to receive the award — while cementing the Compton rapper as one of the best in the world.

Today, Friday May 13th, Lamar released “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,” his fifth studio album and one of the most highly-anticipated musical events of the year.

The record arrives just days after the Compton rapper set the internet ablaze with the release of “The Heart Part 5,” a stunning new single accompanied by a disquieting visual that uses controversial deepfake technology to depict Lamar rapping as various rappers and celebrities.