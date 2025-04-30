Pop icon Katy Perry has broken her silence following widespread backlash over her recent Blue Origin space flight, addressing critics in a heartfelt message shared via social media.

Perry, who participated in the April 14 mission alongside Gayle King and Lauren Sánchez as part of an all-female crew, faced intense scrutiny online despite the flight’s goal of highlighting women in aeronautics. The eight-minute journey sparked criticism from fellow celebrities and even brands like Wendy’s, with many questioning the motives and optics of the space trip.

In a comment on a post by fanpage Katy Perry Brasil promoting her Lifetimes Tour, Perry thanked fans for their support and acknowledged the personal toll of the online backlash. “Please know I am ok,” she wrote. “I have done a lot of work around knowing who I am, what is real and what is important to me.”

Without directly referencing the flight, Perry likened her experience to being turned into a “human Piñata,” but said she chooses to respond with compassion, understanding that many online critics are themselves hurting. She credited therapy for helping her maintain perspective, sharing a piece of advice she received: “No one can make you believe something about yourself that you don’t already believe about yourself.”

Despite challenges—including the lukewarm reception to her latest album 143—Perry said she finds strength in her fans and live performances: “We are healing each other in a small way when I get to do that.”