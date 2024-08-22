Jamaican dancehall legend Vybz Kartel has issued a message to the youth of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, to steer clear of a life of crime.

The “Worl’ Boss” issued the message at a grouping of local artistes, which was also attended by the Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

“Youth, stay far from trouble, stay far from negative energy” he said.

Kartel, in addressing the youth of the nation, noted that a life of crime has only two likely outcomes: prison or death.

The “Fever” singer, citing his own time behind bars said he would not wish prison time on anyone, referring to his time there as “12 years in hell”.

He said while he’s not familiar with SVG’s prison, he can safely assume that it’s not a five-star hotel.

His recent message to youth is in keeping with his messaging post-prison, following his release from prison in Jamaica, his first words to the youth at that time were ““Tell di youth ‘em fi stay outta crime, it nuh worth it, a waste a life, a waste a time Breda,” he stated.”

Vybz Kartel is currently here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines receiving treatment for Graves’ Disease.