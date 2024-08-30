Vybz Kartel has revealed that his fiancé Sidem Ozturk met him by stalking the mother of one of his children.

“She actually stalked my babymother’s, one of my babymother’s Instagram cause she couldn’t find me, so she had to watch who my babymom’s was following. So, she found me through my babymom’s Instagram.” Kartel said.

Öztürk, an unapologetic Gaza fan, she said she fell in love with the entertainer from a distance through his music, interviews and looks.

“I found him very handsome, so I was very attracted to him and you can kind of call it an obsession cause I thought he was the most perfect man for me and walking the Earth, so I just really wanted to meet him and get to know him.” She said.

Öztürk was introduced to the public as Kartel’s future wife on FOX5 New York two years ago, and the Slow-Motion deejay says plans are underway to wed soon.

“Yes (there are plans to get married soon). She is my fiancée. I proposed to her while I was in prison. As I said, I was confident that I was getting out.” Kartel said.