Dancehall’s main topic Vybz Kartel has had enough unsolicited advice since his release from prison last month.

Taking to his Instagram Story on Saturday night, the ‘Worl’ Boss’ said such critics should focus on improving their own lives.

“Me hear say one bag a ppl have message and advice fi vybz kartel,” he wrote to the tune of his Badmindtrack. “Wul on, how unuh fi have message and advice fi a millionaire when unuh hungry n naked n struggling? Unuh need a message and advice to unuh self.”

His sentiment came after industry peer Queen Ifrica urged him to “humble in front of the Almighty Creator” and not be used as a political pawn.

Ahead of his release, Ifrica had expressed her wish to see Kartel mentoring youth. So far, she said she’s seen efforts to disunite people every time he throws jabs at those who didn’t believe he’d be a free man.

One of Kartel’s first statements following his release was a cautionary message to youth to steer clear of crime. Ifrica believes this is part of his purpose.

Another female artist, Macka Diamond, had told Kartel to focus on his health upon his release, adding that he should refrain from alcohol use.

The deejay’s first post-prison content was a video of him holding a bottle of liquor while in a limo with his Turkish fiancée Sidem Öztürk. Ifrica also had thoughts on this.

Kartel, whose given name is Adidja Palmer, is currently in St. Vincent and the Grenadines seeking treatment for Graves’ disease, an autoimmune disorder that leads to an overactive thyroid gland.