Sony’s Karate Kid: Legends debuted with a respectable $21 million domestically and $47 million globally over its opening weekend, securing the third spot at the box office. Despite the return of franchise stars Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio, the film faced stiff competition from Disney’s Lilo & Stitch, which earned $63 million domestically, and Paramount’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, which brought in $27.3 million.

Directed by Jonathan Entwistle, Karate Kid: Legends serves as a continuation of both the 2010 reboot and the Cobra Kai series. The story follows Li Fong (Ben Wang), a young martial artist training under Mr. Han (Chan) and Daniel LaRusso (Macchio) for a high-stakes tournament. The film received mixed critical reviews but garnered positive audience feedback, earning an 88% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and an “A–” CinemaScore.

In India, the film had a modest opening, collecting Rs 1.6 crore on its first day. However, it experienced a significant drop to Rs 77 lakh by its first Monday, totaling Rs 7.11 crore over four days. This decline is attributed to mixed reviews and competition from other releases.

With a production budget of $45 million, Karate Kid: Legends aims to recover its costs through continued global box office performance and an anticipated streaming release on Netflix later this year