Kanye West has defended his wife, Bianca Censori, following criticism over her revealing outfit at a recent event.

Censori’s attire, described as a sheer dress, garnered significant attention and backlash.

West dismissed the criticism, labeling the event as “boring” and asserting that Censori’s outfit was a form of “art.”

Despite claims that the couple was asked to leave the event due to concerns over indecent exposure, insiders maintain that they departed of their own accord.

This incident is not the first time the couple has faced public scrutiny over their fashion choices; they were previously banned from a Venice tour boat company in 2023 for inappropriate behavior.