Kanye West says he will counter-sue his former assistant, after she filed court documents accusing him of sexual harassment and breach of contract.

In her lawsuit, Lauren Pisciotta alleged the star sent her vulgar texts and performed sex acts while on the phone with her.

West’s legal representative has now called those accusations “baseless” and accused Pisciotta of engaging in “blackmail and extortion” after the star rejected her sexual advances.

“In response to these baseless allegations, Ye will be filing a lawsuit against Ms. Pisciotta,” they added, using the rapper’s current preferred name.

Pisciotta is believed to have worked for West from 2021 to 2022, initially on his fashion line before becoming his personal assistant on a salary of $1,000,000 per year.

She has alleged that, during her employment, the star bombarded her with explicit text, some of which included pornographic videos.

Pisciotta also claimed that he masturbated while talking to her on the phone and that, on one occasion, pleasured himself in front of her after “trapping” her in a private room on his plane.