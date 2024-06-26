Kanye West and the estate of Donna Summer have reached a settlement over a copyright dispute.

In February, Summer’s husband Bruce Sudano sued the rapper, now known as Ye, for allegedly using an uncleared sample of her 1977 hit I Feel Love on his Vultures 1 album.

Summer’s estate claimed West had gone ahead with using the sample despite them previously declining his request.

West did not comment on the case when asked by the BBC at the time, and has not publicly commented on the settlement.

A lawyer for Summer’s estate claimed earlier this year that an entity called Alien Music, representing West, approached him on 31 January, a week before the release of the rapper’s album, to request clearance to sample the disco hit.

The lawsuit claimed that West had “shamelessly used instantly recognisable portions” of the song, despite their request to use it being “explicitly denied”.

Summer’s lawyers said the estate wanted “no association with West’s controversial history and specifically rejected West’s proposed use”.