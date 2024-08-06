Kamala Harris has picked Tim Walz as her running mate for the presidential election.

The Minnesota Governor and former high school teacher will become vice-president if Harris beats Donald Trump in November.

Walz gained national attention for his strategy of calling Trump and JD Vance “weird”, a phrase Harris has adopted when talking about her rival.

The Harris campaign will be hoping Walz’s plainspoken and small-town Midwestern persona could appeal to independent and conservative voters.

The Trump-Vance campaign has issued a statement calling Walz a “dangerously liberal extremist”.

Walz’s political foes have criticised his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2020 protests over George Floyd’s death and his prioritisation of liberal policies and positions as governor.

Harris will officially introduce Walz as her running mate at a rally in Philadelphia tonight, then they will tour key battleground states.