Singer Justin Timberlake has been arrested in New York for driving while intoxicated.

The pop star was arrested and formally charged on Tuesday morning, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. They declined to provide further details.

Timberlake was arrested in Sag Harbor, an affluent village in the Hamptons, a popular summer destination for celebrities on Long Island.

He was released without bail after being formally charged, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said.

The BBC has contacted Timberlake’s lawyer for comment.

Timberlake, 43, was set to embark on a global tour of his sixth album, Everything I Thought It Was.

A former member of the popular boy band NSYNC, Timberlake is an actor, songwriter and one of the best-selling music artists in the world.

The pop star has spoken openly in the past about seeking help for excessive drinking.