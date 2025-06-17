Pop star Justin Bieber, 31, has publicly acknowledged struggling with “anger issues” and feeling “broken,” following a tense text exchange with a close friend.

In the heated messages—shared on Instagram—Bieber explained that his anger stems from past trauma, saying “conflict is part of a relationship” and “asking a traumatized person not to be traumatized is simply mean”.

He also admitted in a candid Instagram note: “Don’t you think if I could have fixed myself I would have already? … I know I have anger issues”.

Bieber emphasized his reliance on faith in Jesus to keep him grounded. The personal revelations come amid growing concern from fans who’ve urged him to take space from social media.