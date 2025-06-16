A juror was dismissed on Monday from the ongoing federal trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs after Judge Arun Subramanian found inconsistencies in his testimony about his place of residence, raising doubts about his candor.

The dismissed juror, a Black man, had previously been questioned during selection when he gave conflicting answers about living in New York versus New Jersey. The judge emphasized that honesty is essential and ruled the juror’s removal necessary to preserve the integrity of the trial.

Combs’s defense counsel argued that the dismissal would affect the jury’s racial diversity and sought a mistrial, but Judge Subramanian rejected both motions, stating that racial considerations cannot override concerns about a juror’s truthfulness.**

This development unfolds as the Week 6 trial enters a critical stage. Prosecutors called a summary witness Monday who read text messages from the accuser known as “Jane,” alleging emotional abuse, threats, and being drugged during the course of her relationship with Combs. The prosecution anticipates presenting closing testimony later this week.