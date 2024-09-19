The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) has reversed its decision to remove the Reggae Recording of the Year category from the 2025 JUNO Awards following significant backlash from the music community.

Allan Reid, President and CEO of the JUNO Awards, released a statement on Instagram Tuesday addressing the controversy.

According to Reid, CARAS will not hiatus the Reggae Recording of the Year category this year, along with two other categories that were slated for removal.

Reid’s announcement did not address the fate of the International Album of the Year award, a fourth category that was also designated to go on “hiatus” next year.