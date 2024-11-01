St Lucia’s Olympic champion, Julien Alfred, has been awarded Best Female Athlete of Paris 2024 Olympics by the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC).

Alfred, who dominated the 100m event with a lifetime-best 10.72 seconds, received the award at a grand ceremony in Cascais, Portugal, honouring standout athletes from the 2024 Olympic Games.

Alfred said, “It’s truly an amazing feeling getting the love and support. I was not expecting so many praises, tonight especially, but it’s an amazing feeling knowing that my sacrifices and hard work are being celebrated and I’m truly grateful for it,” noting that she grew up observing Usain Bolt and Levern Spencer.

Botswana’s 200m Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo, took home the award for best male athlete of Paris 2024.