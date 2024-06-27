Julian Marley, his nephew Skip, and Luciano are to headline a Jamaican Day mega-reggae event staged by the Government of Jamaica on August 9 in Nanterre, Paris, France.

According to Entertainment and Culture Minister Olivia “Babsy” Grange, the events, which coincide with the staging of the Olympic games, which run from Friday, July 26, to Sunday, August 11, are being staged in a bid to foster cultural diplomacy and to ‘take Paris by storm’.

The Minister also said that during the period, the twinning of Nanterre and Spanish Town, the former capital of Jamaica and the birthplace of artists such as Chronixx, Koffee, Papa San, Lady G, Govana, and D’ Angel, will be finalized.