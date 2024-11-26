Judging in the 2024 VINLEC Community Lighting competition is set to take place from the 16th – 20th December 2024.

Judging will be done in the Categories of Best Lit Community, Best Lit House, Best Lit Garden and Best Nativity Scene.

The Schedule is as follows:

Zone 1- Monday 16th December (Leeward)

Zone 4 – Tuesday 17th December (Windward)

Zone 3- Wednesday 18th December (Marriaqua and Central areas)

Zone 2 – Thursday 19th December (Kingstown and surrounding Areas)

Zone 5- Friday 20th December (Grenadines)

Persons interested in participating in this year’s Light up competition are asked to note that registration is still open and can be done by visiting the Department of Culture, calling 451-2180 or emailing ninemornings.svg@gmail.com

Registration closes on Friday 13th December, 2024 at 3:00pm.