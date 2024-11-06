Rahj Bulze of the Dr JP Eustace Memorial Secondary School, emerged as the champion at last evening’s FLOW public speaking competition.

The competition, organised annually by the Lion’s Club, was held at the Methodist Church Hall and saw 6 finalists participating.

This year, the finalists spoke on the main topic: “Our world is in a state ofconfusion as it tries to reconcile one’s inalienable rights, civil liberties, religious beliefs and the role of the State.”

Bulze outspoke all of his competitors, creating history as the first person from the school to win the national public speaking competition since it was renamed from Emmanuel High School Kingstown to Dr. J.P. Eustace Memorial Secondary School in 2006.

His prizes include a scholarship valued at XCD $4,000 from Flow and a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, among other things.

Samarah Lynch of the Mountain View Adventist academy placed second, while Alexander Cummings of the St Martin’s Secondary School took third place.

The other finalists were Macy Baptiste of the Sandy Bay Secondary School, Kyra Johnson of the North Union Secondary School, and Jaheem Primus of the St. Vincent Grammar School.