Joker 2, one of the most anticipated films of the year, turned out to be a huge disappointment at the US Box Office and worldwide.

While it opened at the top spot in North America, the movie turned out to be far from the expectation.

It also earned a lot less than its predecessor, Joker, which was released in 2019.

The budget of the movie is estimated to be $190 million.

The film is being talked about across the internet but for the wrong reasons as fans expressed their disappointment with the film.

Moreover, it earned a horrific D rating from the CinemaScore and suffered from bad word of mouth.

While the pre-sales of the movie were beaming with a collection of $70 million, it sank on the day of release and the opening weekend.