In a revealing interview with The Sunday Times, Johnny Depp addressed his 2022 defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, calling himself a “crash test dummy for #MeToo” and asserting he has “no regrets” for fighting “until the bitter f****** end”.

Depp, 62, described the experience as deeply isolating, saying betrayed friends—some who had “been to my kids’ parties”—abandoned him during the trial.

He blamed this treatment on the rising influence of “woke culture,” lamenting that even longstanding colleagues, including his agent of 30 years, testified against him.

Despite a 2020 UK libel loss against The Sun, Depp won the Virginia trial in 2022 and says the verdict helped restore his reputation and protect his children from carrying false charges. He also reflected on enduring hit pieces and false narratives but insisted that, regardless of the personal cost or impact on his career, he would face it all again to defend his truth .

As Depp transitions into new projects, including the film Day Drinker and directing Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness, he insists he’s unbowed. “I have no regrets about anything,” he declared, adding, “if I end up pumping gas? That’s all right.”