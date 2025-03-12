The John Wick universe is expanding with Ballerina in June, and rumors of John Wick 5 are gaining traction.
While John Wick 4 had a seemingly definitive ending, Hollywood rarely makes final decisions.
Jenefer Brown, EVP of Global Products & Experiences, confirmed the fifth film is in development but wouldn’t say if Wick is alive.
More spinoffs, a TV series, and a video game are also in the works.
Keanu Reeves may pass the torch due to physical limitations, and Ballerina’s success could determine the fate of John Wick 5.
Taiwan National Day Celebration