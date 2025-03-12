The John Wick universe is expanding with Ballerina in June, and rumors of John Wick 5 are gaining traction.

While John Wick 4 had a seemingly definitive ending, Hollywood rarely makes final decisions.

Jenefer Brown, EVP of Global Products & Experiences, confirmed the fifth film is in development but wouldn’t say if Wick is alive.

More spinoffs, a TV series, and a video game are also in the works.

Keanu Reeves may pass the torch due to physical limitations, and Ballerina’s success could determine the fate of John Wick 5.