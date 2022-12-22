Jofra Archer is in line for his first England appearance in almost two years after being named in the one-day squad to play South Africa early next year.

The fast bowler, 27, has not played for England since March 2021 because of back and elbow injuries.

Test batters Ben Duckett and Harry Brook are in; while bowler Reece Topley has recovered from the ankle injury he suffered at October’s T20 World Cup.

The sides will play in three one-day internationals, starting on 27 January.

Mark Wood has been rested after the 3-0 Test series whitewash of Pakistan, while former Test Captain Joe Root has not been named in the squad.