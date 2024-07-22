Joe Biden has decided not to seek reelection in 2024, throwing the presidential race into uncertainty.

The US president announced his withdrawal, emphasizing his intent to focus on his duties rather than pursue a second term.

Biden has endorsed Kamala Harris and urged Democrats to support her campaign. He described serving as president as the greatest honor of his life.

While he initially planned to run again, Biden believes stepping aside is best for his party and the country.

He encouraged unity among Democrats to defeat their Republican rivals.

Harris, seen as a frontrunner to succeed Biden, expressed gratitude for his endorsement and pledged to earn the nomination.

She praised Biden’s leadership and described his decision as selfless and patriotic.

Biden intends to complete his term, ending on January 20, 2025, though there are questions are already being asked about whether he should stand down from the presidency as well as withdraw from the re-election race.