US comedian Jimmy Kimmel will return to his late-night show on Tuesday, after Disney suspended him for comments about the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Disney said the remarks were “ill-timed and insensitive,” but confirmed the programme will resume following discussions with Kimmel. The suspension sparked nationwide debates over free speech, with critics accusing the government of intimidation.

Some major broadcasters, including Sinclair and Nexstar, say they will continue to block the show for now.

Kimmel has yet to comment publicly, but fellow hosts Jon Stewart, Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers welcomed his return, calling it a victory against censorship.