Jimmy Butler has been suspended indefinitely by the Miami Heat after a “continued pattern of disregard of team rules”.

The 35 year old six-time NBA All-Star had already been suspended twice by his team this month for disciplinary issues, ruling him out of nine matches.

The Heat said he walked out of a team practice on Friday and has now been suspended again without pay.

They said the suspension is “indefinite” but will “last no fewer than five games”.