Major United States Airline JetBlue will make its inaugural flight to St. Vincent and the Grenadines on October 9th.

This was announced by Minister of Tourism Carlos James at a press conference held at the NIS conference room on Wednesday.

Minister James during his address spoke of the impact these two weekly flights from JetBlue will have on SVG’s tourism sector as well as highlight the anticipated voiced by the diaspora looking to visit home.

Minister James said that the emergence of JetBlue in our market is expected to provide competition and lower airfares for existing air carriers to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

‘October 9th, we welcome JetBlue from New York with a twice weekly flight on Wednesdays and Sundays. JetBlue is a low-cost carrier airline and no doubt is one of the more impactful carriers within the North American market in terms of moving people. And the diaspora community, they have been in touch and are quite excited with the announcement of JetBlue. We are also thrilled with JetBlue coming to St Vincent and the Grand Inns on October 9th.’

