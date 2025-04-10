Jennifer Lopez is set to host the 2025 American Music Awards (AMAs), marking her return to the role a decade after her previous hosting stint in 2015.

The ceremony is scheduled for May 26, Memorial Day, and will be broadcast live from Las Vegas at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. This year’s event aims to honor U.S. troops and veterans, establishing a new tradition of aligning the awards with Memorial Day. ​

Jay Penske, CEO of Dick Clark Productions, expressed enthusiasm about Lopez’s return, stating, “Jennifer’s incredible talent and incomparable stage presence make her the ideal host of the show.”

Lopez, who first performed at the AMAs in 2001, has graced the stage over ten times and has earned three AMAs, including Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist in 2003 and Favorite Latin Artist in 2007 and 2011.

Reflecting on the show’s 50th anniversary in 2024, she recalled watching the AMAs as a child and described winning fan-voted awards as a humbling experience.

The 2025 AMAs will be the first to air on CBS, marking a new chapter for the fan-voted awards show. Additional details about performers and presenters are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.