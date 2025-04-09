Actress Jenna Ortega has opened up about her decision to exit the “Scream” franchise, clarifying that her departure was not due to pay or scheduling conflicts as previously reported.

In an interview with The Cut, Ortega explained that the firing of her co-star Melissa Barrera and the exit of directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin significantly influenced her choice.

She stated that without Barrera and the original directing team, continuing with “Scream VII” did not align with her career goals.

Ortega also expressed a desire to pursue projects outside established franchises, focusing on original stories with emerging directors.