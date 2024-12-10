The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) has discharged one of its members believed to be heavily involved in a deadly gang conflict in the St Andrew South Police Division.

In a release on Monday, JDF said it is assisting the police in an investigation involving a now ex-service member, concerning his alleged involvement in the gang feud.

Without naming the accused, JDF said, “The ex-service member in question was formally discharged and detained by the JDF, before being handed over to the police, and has been formally charged.”

The JDF said while they cannot currently provide specific details due to the ongoing police investigation, they assure the public that they are committed to transparency, accountability, the rule of law, and due process.

They added, “We will continue to work closely with the JCF [Jamaica Constabulary Force] on this sensitive matter in order to ensure that justice is served and the integrity of the organisation is upheld.”

Monday’s release came just over one week after JDF acknowledged that one of its members had been arrested by the police for questioning in connection with criminal activities.