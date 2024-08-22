JCI St. Vincent Creed, in collaboration with the Nutrition Unit of the Ministry of Health and other key partners, successfully hosted a health fair in the northern community of Fancy on Saturday. The event was designed to address a broad spectrum of health concerns among local residents.

Featuring eight informative stalls, the fair offered a variety of health services, including on-the-spot dental checks, blood pressure and blood sugar screenings, mental health support, and eye examinations provided by Courts Optical. The Nutrition Unit contributed by offering BMI checks, dietary consultations, and a popular food sampling station.

Wanika Ashton, President of JCI St. Vincent Creed, highlighted the importance of the event and the decision to hold it in Fancy.

The fair received enthusiastic feedback from attendees, who appreciated the free healthcare services and valuable health information.

Miss Ashton reaffirmed JCI St. Vincent Creed’s commitment to community service, stating, that they are dedicated to making a positive impact on the lives of fellow citizens and that they will continue to work with their partners to provide essential support and resources.