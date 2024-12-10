Jay-Z and Beyoncé walked the red carpet at the “Mufasa: The Lion King” premiere in Los Angeles on Monday night to support their daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

The 12-year-old voices Kiara, the daughter of Simba (Donald Glover) and Nala (Beyoncé), in the prequel to the 2019 photorealistic remake of Disney’s “The Lion King.” Glover and Beyoncé also reprise their voice roles from the remake.

Jay-Z’s surprise red carpet appearance comes one day after he was accused in a civil lawsuit of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000 along with Sean “Diddy” Combs. The lawsuit, which was first filed in October and originally listed Combs as the defendant, was refiled Sunday to name Jay-Z (whose real name is Shawn Carter) as well.