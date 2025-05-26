A Japanese plane headed from Tokyo to Texas had to make an emergency landing, after a passenger tried to open one of its doors during the flight.

All Nippon Airways (ANA) Flight 114 was diverted to Seattle hours after taking off on Saturday “due to an unruly passenger”, the airline said.

Port of Seattle police reported that they had been notified of a man who “attempted to open exit doors during the flight”.

Police said the man, who was not identified, was “having a medical crisis” and had to be restrained by other passengers and flight crew.

He was later taken to a hospital and it’s unclear if he will face any charges.

Authorities also said that while the plane was waiting on the tarmac of the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, a second person was removed from the flight for “unruly behaviour”.

The plane made it to its destination, George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, on Saturday around 12:40pm local time (17:40 GMT) – four hours after it was set to arrive.

This is the latest in a string of similar incidents.