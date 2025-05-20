Music legend Janet Jackson will be honored with the prestigious ICON Award at the 2025 American Music Awards (AMAs), set to take place on Monday, May 26, at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. This accolade recognizes artists whose music has had undeniable cultural and global influence over the music industry.

In addition to receiving the award, Jackson will deliver her first televised performance in seven years during the ceremony. The five-time Grammy winner and 11-time AMA recipient expressed her excitement on social media, stating, “Thank you so much, AMAs!! It’s an honor. We look forward to being on your stage again.”

The 51st annual AMAs will be hosted by Jennifer Lopez and will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET.