James Anderson ended his legendary international career in England’s crushing victory over West Indies in the first Test at Lord’s.

Anderson, England’s all-time leading wicket-taker, took one of the four wickets to fall on the third morning as the hosts completed a rout by an innings and 114 runs.

On an poignant day at the home of cricket, 41-year-old Anderson was given a guard of honour by both teams on his entrance to the field and was visibly moved by the standing ovation he received from the expectant crowd.

The win halts a run of four successive Test defeats for England and gives them a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.