Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced that he will not be taking his massive pay hike under the new compensation structure for the political directorate.

“I have directed the Transformation Implementation Unit (TIU) to remove the prime minister’s compensation from the new salary scale,” he said at a press briefing at Jamaica House on Monday evening.

“The prime minister’s compensation will, therefore, remain at its previous level,” he added.

Holness said no retroactive amounts will be applied to his salary.

He said he has taken the decision in solidarity with struggling Jamaicans.

There has been public outrage over the new salaries for elected politicians at both the Central and Local Government levels since an announcement from Jamaica’s Finance and the Public Service Minister, Dr Nigel Clarke, last week.