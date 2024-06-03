Jamaica’s Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton, is currently hospitalized at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) following a cycling accident on Sunday morning.

According to a statement shared on social media by Tufton, the incident occurred when he was hit by a motor vehicle while cycling. He credited dancehall artiste Valiant for rendering assistance and transporting him to the hospital.

Jamaica’s Health and Wellness Ministry released a statement on Sunday evening confirming Minister Tufton’s condition, stating that he underwent surgery for injuries to his wrist and knee and is now in stable condition.

The ministry added that Tufton is in good spirits and will be staying in the hospital overnight for observation.

Expressing gratitude, the ministry conveyed Tufton’s appreciation for the public’s prayers and well wishes during this time.