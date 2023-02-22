The Jamaican economy grew by 3.4 percent in the October to December quarter of 2022 compared to the last quarter of 2021, according to preliminary estimates released the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ).

The institute’s director general Dr Wayne Henry said industries in Jamaica returning to surpassing pre-COVID levels and increased alumina production were among the factors resulting in the improved performance.

Increased external demand, the ramping up of alumina production by a major producer, JAMALCO, and increased business and consumer confidence also contributed to the improved economic performance, the PIOJ head said.

Three out of the four sectors of the goods-producing industry grew during the last quarter of 2022 compared to the similar period in 2021, these were mining and quarrying; agriculture, forestry and fishing; and manufacturing.