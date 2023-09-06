Jamaica’s coconut farmers are being encouraged to make the most of available industry incentives.

Jamaica’s Coconut Industry Board (CIB) gave this encouragement as they look to promote the sector’s continued growth.

Jamaica was among coconut-producing nations that recently celebrated World Coconut Day.

Jamaica’s Agriculture Ministry’s chief technical Director, Orville Palmer said that through the CIB, the country’s farmers can access free seedlings and fertilisers as well as grants for weed control under their rehabilitation planting programme.

Mr. Palmer pointed out that through research and development, the board has developed varieties and hybrids of coconuts which are better able to thrive under current local conditions and are tolerant to the Lethal Yellowing disease.