The Deputy Mayor of Kingston, Winston Ennis, has appealed to Jamaicans to do their part in safeguarding the nation’s children.

Ennis made the appeal during the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation’s (KSAMC) monthly meeting earlier this week where he strongly condemned the abduction and killing of eight-year-old Danielle Rowe.

“The level of heartlessness and cruelty can only be classified as incomprehensible and frankly demonic. I implore all of us, please take additional measures to protect our children and if any of us suspects or sees anything, please report it to the police,” he urged.

Decrying the violent act against the child, Ennis said it is particularly disturbing as it took place on the heels of the recent Child Month celebrations.

On Thursday, June 8, Danielle was abducted from the Braeton Primary School in Portmore, in the central parish of St. Catherine where she was a student.

She succumbed to injuries inflicted by her abductors in hospital last Saturday morning.