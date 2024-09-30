The Jamaican Ministry of Health and Wellness is urging citizens to reduce their salt intake following a study in collaboration with the University of the West Indies, which revealed that Jamaicans consume an average of 3.6 grams of salt daily—almost double the recommended amount. The study also highlighted that potassium intake is low, with many not meeting the World Health Organization’s daily recommendation.

Professor Trevor Ferguson, chairman of the National Committee on Non-Communicable Diseases (NCNCDs), emphasized the need for public education on reducing sodium and increasing potassium through healthier food choices, such as cooking at home and using herbs for flavor. He noted that only a quarter of Jamaicans consume enough fruits and less than half get adequate vegetables, which are essential for preventing diseases.

Dr. Tamu Davidson from the Health Ministry stated that the study’s findings will inform future policies in line with the National Strategic and Action Plan for NCD prevention. The initiative coincided with World Salt Day, observed on September 29.