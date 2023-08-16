A man was killed and a 12-year-old boy was injured after they were attacked by gunmen in Boscobel View, St Mary on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Jahvain Whyte, otherwise called ‘Ratty’, of Bank Lane, Annotto Bay in the parish.

Reports are that at about 9:40 pm, Whyte and the boy were walking along the roadway in the community when they were pounced upon by men traveling in a motorcar who opened gunfire at them.

When the shooting subsided, both Whyte and the child sustained gunshot wounds.

They were assisted to the hospital, where Whyte was pronounced dead and the child admitted for treatment.

Investigations are ongoing into the incident.