The Government of Jamaica has announced plans to revamp the use of demonstration plates, citing widespread misuse that poses significant national security risks. Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Daryl Vaz, revealed that individuals are exploiting the current system to facilitate criminal activities.

Demonstration plates, typically used by automobile dealers to move cars from the wharf or for sales demonstrations, have been misused in various incidents. Notably, a recent accident involving a Mercedes Benz with demonstration plates resulted in four fatalities. Vaz emphasized that such misuse highlights the need for stricter regulations.​

A significant concern is that the police are currently unable to trace these plates through their smart check system, and Tax Administration Jamaica lacks an accurate count of the demonstration plates in circulation. This oversight has led to opportunities for cloning and unauthorized use by criminal elements, resulting in lost government revenue and threats to public safety.