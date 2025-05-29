Police Constable Maurice Hylton was placed before the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court, in Jamaica, where he appeared by way of summons in relation to an assault of a man.

According to a release from the Independent Commission of Investigation (INDECOM), it is alleged the officer used excessive force against the complainant when he struck him in the head with a baton.

The incident, which occurred on July 30th, 2024 along Shortwood Road in St. Andrew, was captured in a video recording.

Following an investigation by INDECOM, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) ruled that Constable Hylton should be charged with one count of Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm contrary to Common Law.

Constable Hylton was bound over for the next court date on June 30th.