A Jamaican businessman was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday, for the murder of his second wife.

Prosecutors had reported that Tonia McDonald was killed on July 20th, 2020, along the Sherwood Forest main road in Portland, after her husband took out a contract on her life.

On March 6th, a seven-member jury found Everton ‘Beachy Stout’ McDonald and Oscar Barnes guilty of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

On Thursday, the court ruled that McDonald and his co-convict, Oscar Barnes, must serve 28 years and 11 months before they are eligible for parole.