A pre-dawn operation by Jamaica’s St Ann police led to the arrest and charge of 49-year-old Willis James, a barber of Enfield, St. Ann, following a sexual assault in Mount Olivet and Brown’s Town in the parish between November 6 and November 7.

James was charged with rape, abduction, grievous sexual assault and robbery with aggravation.

Reports indicate that at about 8:00 a.m., a woman was walking along the main road in Mount Olivet when James, who was driving a Toyota Fielder motor car, brandished a knife and told her to enter the vehicle.

It is alleged that James took the woman’s phone before driving onto a lonely road where he proceeded to assault her.

On Thursday, November 7, James released the woman in Browns Town; a report was subsequently made to the police and an investigation was launched.

James was later arrested during the operation.