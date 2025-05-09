In response to persistent overcrowding at major public hospitals, the Jamaican government is implementing new strategies to enhance healthcare delivery.

Health Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton announced plans to partner with St. Joseph’s Hospital to alleviate pressure on the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) and Kingston Public Hospital (KPH). These facilities are experiencing high patient volumes, particularly in emergency departments, due to chronic non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

During a tour of UHWI on Monday, May 5, Minister Tufton highlighted a long-term initiative to construct a six-storey, 120,000 square foot building at UHWI. This expansion aims to add 40 surgical beds and improve patient throughput, forming part of a broader $4.9 billion upgrade to the hospital’s infrastructure.

Minister Tufton emphasized UHWI’s role as a pillar of healthcare excellence in Jamaica and the Caribbean, underscoring the necessity for redevelopment to meet the demands of a growing population and the increasing burden of chronic diseases.