Jamaica has remained at the Tier 2 level of the US State Department’s Trafficking in Persons Report for 2024, ostensibly because the Government of Jamaica (GOJ) does not fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking.

However, in its nearly 5,000-word report on Jamaica, the State Department noted that the GOJ is “making significant efforts to do so”.

It added that the GOJ increased funding dedicated to victim services and opened six additional child-friendly spaces for interviewing and providing immediate assistance to child victims. The report highlighted that the GOJ did not meet the minimum standards in several key areas.

During the reporting period, officials opened investigations into 61 cases, 48 involving sex trafficking, six involving labour trafficking, and seven involving unspecified forms of trafficking; this was comparable to the previous reporting period, when officials opened investigations into 60 cases.